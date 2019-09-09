× Clark County judge involved in downtown White Castle shooting pleads guilty to battery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Clark County judge pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Monday in connection with a shooting outside a downtown White Castle in May.

Judge Andrew Adams, 47, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury and all other initial charges were dropped. He received a sentence of 365 days with two days of jail credit. The entire remaining portion of the sentence, 363 days, was suspended and he will not have to serve any more jail time.

Back on May 1, Adams along with another judge visited a downtown White Castle late at night.

During that visit, police say Adams and two other men got into a fight. It ended with Adams and the other judge getting shot.