× Crews start 3-year project on SR 37 in Hamilton County; busy intersections will be replaced with roundabouts

FISHERS, Ind. — INDOT and several city officials will break ground on a big road project in Hamilton County on Monday. Crews will replace several busy intersections along State Road 37 with roundabouts to help ease traffic headaches for the over 50,000 people who drive along this road every day.

The State Road 37 Improvement Project has been in the works since 2016. According to INDOT, it will ease traffic congestion and public safety challenges along the road.

Here’s a rundown of the changes:

Crews will reconstruct intersections on State Road 37 at 126th, 131st, 141st and 146th Streets. They will all change to roundabouts in similar fashion to Keystone Parkway.

135th Street will change to a right-in, right-out configuration. INDOT says this will help ease traffic between I-69 South and Greenfield Avenue.

Hamilton County and the City of Fishers will also launch a campaign to help businesses along State Road 37 during the construction period. The campaign is called 37Thrives. There will be discounts and special events for these businesses to make sure they don’t lose any customers due to construction.

A special groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday, September 9th at 10 a.m. It will be held on the corner of State Road 37 and 126th Street at Lockhart Cadillac.

The completion date is set for 2022.