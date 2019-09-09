ISP: 15-year-old Scottsburg High School student arrested for bomb threat hoax

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly making a bomb threat against Scottsburg High School.

At roughly 9:45 a.m., Scottsburg High School authorities were made aware of the threat after a student received a text message that stated a bomb had been placed in a school locker, according to Indiana State Police. School officials immediately evacuated the building and alerted police.

Officers used bomb-sniffing dogs to search and clear the building. ISP says the threat was eventually determined to be a hoax.

Detectives worked with school resourced officers to find that the text was sent via a texting app, which are sometimes used in an attempt to disguise the message’s sender. Detectives were later able to link the text message to a 15-year-old Scottsburg student, who was then questioned.

The investigation resulted in the student being arrested at around 2 p.m. Monday. The student has been charged with intimidation, a level six felony.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday after allegedly making a threat against Richmond High School on social media.

