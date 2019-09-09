× Kids First: Youth Suicide Prevention

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In Fox59’s Kids First segment this month, we are learning how you can help save the life of a young person.

Sadly, 1 in 5 indiana high school students – around 200,000 teens – seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

LifeSmart CEO Tonja Eagan appeared with Mike Dunn, Crisis and Suicide Line Supervisor at Families First.

Watch the full interview to learn about the warning signs and what you should do if you suspect a teen is contemplating suicide.

You can reach the Families First Crisis and Suicide hotline by calling (317) 251-7575 or texting “CSIS” to 839863. You can also find more resources online at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention of Indiana.