Memorial service held to honor victims on 50th anniversary of aviation disaster

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – 50 years ago two planes collided in Shelby County in what’s been called Indiana’s worst aviation disaster. All 83 passengers and crew members died in the crash.

Family and community members are gathering at the site Monday morning for a memorial service.

The crash happened September 9, 1969. A flight with 78 passengers and four crew members headed toward Indianapolis from Cincinnati collided with a student pilot on his first solo flight.

It was later determined the control tower in Indianapolis didn’t see the single-engine plane on the radar when giving instructions.

A new era of aviation safety and technology came in the years following the crash.

Community and family will pray and read the 83 victim’s names at the memorial service. They will also unveil a new memorial stone at the crash site.

The families of the victims will gather at the local library after the service to have time together privately.

Anyone can attend the service. The sheriff says the site can be hard to find so they are escorting people at 10:30 a.m.

The meeting place is 1804 N. Riley Hwy in Shelbyville.