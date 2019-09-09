Shuttered Bloomington sports bar Yogi’s will return in new location

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A shuttered sports bar known and loved by many Hoosiers will reopen in a new location this fall.

Yogi’s announced on Facebook that it will return to Bloomington at the corner of 7th and Walnut, the former Scotty’s Brewhouse location.

The popular restaurant says it was forced to close two years ago when Indiana University purchased the original Yogi’s building at 10th and Indiana.

The rights to Yogi’s were transferred to Finney Hospitality Group (FHG), the owner of The Tap, Social Cantina and SmokeWorks.

FHG waited for the right location to become available in Bloomington to bring Yogi’s back, which they think they’ve found.

“We have sincerely missed you all,” wrote the restaurant. “We are excited to see old friends and meet new ones at Yogi’s 2.0 this Fall! 🍻🍻🍻”