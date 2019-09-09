× Indiana teen accused of smothering young sister, brother waived to adult court

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A boy who was 13-years-old when he allegedly killed his two young siblings will be tried as an adult.

Nickalas J. Kedrowitz, now 15, is accused of murdering 23-month-old Desiree McCartney and 11-month-old Nathaniel Ritz.

Emergency crews were first called to the children’s home in Osgood, Indiana on May 6, 2017 after McCartney was found unresponsive. Her death was ruled suffocation by smothering, according to the coroner’s office.

Emergency crews returned to their home less than three months later after Ritz was found unresponsive. The coroner’s office determined he was smothered as well.

Kedrowitz was living with his siblings when they died. Police began investigating his involvement in their deaths after his mother contacted them on September 5, 2017. She told investigators he mutilated a kitten “to the point of almost killing it” at a family member’s home. The family member said his temper reminded her of the “Hulk.”

When police interviewed Kedrowitz he said he set his siblings “free from this hell,” according to court docs. Police asked what “hell” meant to him, and he replied, “chores.”

Multiple other family members told police the boy admitted to putting blankets over the children’s’ heads until they “stopped making noise.”

Kedrowitz was taken to a juvenile detention center in Dearborn County on August 28, 2018.

He was found competent to stand trial, and he was waived to adult court.

He is charged with two counts of Level 1 felony murder.

His initial hearing was on September 4. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 10, 2020.