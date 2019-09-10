2 bodies found within 1 week has Martinsville residents on edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Two separate death investigations are underway in Martinsville after two bodies were found in less than a week and only a few streets apart.

Neighbors say the lack of answers makes them uneasy.

The first body was found on South Crawford street behind Garfield Avenue Laundry.

Loretta Hancock says the person who died was a woman she grew up with.

"You see someone you known your whole life, you talked to, you see them struggle and seen them with their good times. They are just as human as you are," Hancock said.

Police have only said this is an ongoing case, and it's considered a death investigation.

Hancock says this leaves room for speculation.

"Rumors can be like telephone. It spreads, and then it becomes something different then what it started out to be. You don't know which one is right," Hancock said.

A second death investigation began Monday after another person was found dead at a home on South Lincoln Street.

"It's scary, terrifying, especially for the little ones in the neighborhood. It's not usually normal for this area," resident Bobbi Young said.

Police are calling this case a death investigation too, and they’ve been interviewing neighbors.

The timing of the discoveries is making people uneasy. Hancock hopes police will release more details soon.

Martinsville police say autopsies on the bodies still need to be done to determine how they died.