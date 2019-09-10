Dad posts video of toddler ‘besties’ running to greet each other, hugging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A moment of pure joy between two young friends is touching hearts across the nation.

This video shows two toddlers running to each other and hugging. PIX11 spoke with Michael D. Cisnero, the man who posted the video on Facebook.

He said his son, 26-month-old son Maxwell, and his friend, 27-month-old Finnegan, have been friends for over a year. They live in the same neighborhood, and they started riding the bus together to daycare.

“They just took off towards each other and I got my phone out as quickly as I can to record it they are just too cute together,” Cisneros told PIX11.

Cisneros says he doesn't usually post private things to Facebook, but he thought it was just too special not to share.

“With all the racism and hate going on I just think it’s a really beautiful video,” Cisneros said . “The reason it’s getting attention is with a little black boy and a little white boy but if it can change someone’s mind or their view on things then it’s totally worth it.”