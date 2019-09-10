× Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 20 – Purdue Trademarks and Licensing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s Trademarks and Licensing team is responsible for a lot – they control, protects maintain and promote the various names, marks, logos, symbols and phrases that represent Purdue University, per their website.

Erika Austin, Manager of Trademarks and Licensing, says they focus on the three Ps:

Promoting the brand

Publicizing the brand

Profiting off the brand

In the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Austin talks about how all three of these facets play a role every day in making sure the Purdue name is out there, whether it’s on store shelves, help from corporate sponsors, or from their greatest asset – Purdue’s fans and alumni that wear Purdue merchandise serve as walking billboards.

We also discuss the excitement and buzz around a Purdue shirt appearing in an episode of Stranger Things on Netflix, which comes with an exciting announcement, that you’ll hear first on the podcast. We also talk about how Austin and her team worked with the family of a 10-year old boy from Georgia in recreating his favorite pair of shorts, her working with the Trent family in creating product to make Tyler as comfortable as possible during his courageous battle with cancer, and much more.

