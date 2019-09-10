× Juvenile male shot on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a juvenile on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Police tell us a juvenile male was shot just before 11:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dearborn Street, but the victim was found in the 1100 block of North LaSalle.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.