Juvenile male shot on near east side of Indianapolis

Posted 5:13 AM, September 10, 2019, by

Photo from scene on September 9, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a juvenile on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Police tell us a juvenile male was shot just before 11:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dearborn Street, but the victim was found in the 1100 block of North LaSalle.

Medics transported him to the hospital, and he is in stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.