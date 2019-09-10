Kim Galeaz shares kid-friendly meals in under 30 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – What’s your biggest hurdle to eating more family meals together? Most families say lack of time to cook, plus dealing with picky eaters. Dietitian Kim Galeaz says you can overcome both obstacles by getting rid of guilt and making simple kid-friendly meals.

Since September is Family Meals Month, Kim has three, kid-favorite meal ideas – all on the table in less than 30 minutes. And of course, they’re filled with good nutrition.

Fiesta Beef Filling (Tacos, Burritos, Nachos)

1 pound extra lean ground beef (Kim uses Private Selection Ground Beef 90% lean, 10% fat)

1 cup finely chopped onion

1 very large garlic clove, very finely minced

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (7 oz.) Kroger diced green chile peppers, drained

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

4-6 drops hot pepper sauce (optional)

For Serving:

Taco shells, flour or corn tortillas, tortilla chips, baked potatoes (for serving)

Toppings:

Kroger Mexican blend shredded cheese, Kroger Queso shredded cheese, salsa, salsa verde, diced avocado, chopped onion

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef, onions and garlic until beef is browned and onions are soft. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, chili powder, cumin, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is t thoroughly hot. Refrigerate leftovers in tightly covered container. Makes about 6 ½ cups beef fiesta filling (roughly 12 servings of ½ cup each).

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, LD