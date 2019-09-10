North Carolina woman charged after slicing off husband’s penis, deputies say

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. –  North Carolina officials have arrested a woman accused of cutting off her husband’s penis.

James Frabutt, 61, told deputies that his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, tied him up and attacked him with a knife Tuesday morning, according to a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were able to recover the penis, put it on ice and give it to medical personnel.

James Frabutt was taken to a Greenville hospital and his condition is unknown.

A motive for the mutilation wasn’t yet clear as of Tuesday morning.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt has been charged with kidnapping and malicious castration.

She’s in jail on a $100,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

