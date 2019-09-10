Purdue says university shirt seen on ‘Stranger Things’ available soon

Posted 9:46 PM, September 10, 2019, by

Screen capture of "Stranger Things" via Netflix

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue fans are one step closer to getting their hands on a university shirt that appeared in an episode of Stranger Things 3.  

As first reported in July, Purdue University has been working to reproduce the shirt that made a surprise cameo on the popular Netflix series.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, Purdue’s Manger of Trademarks and Licensing Erika Austin told  FOX59’s Adam Bartels that fans can expect an announcement as early as next week on how to pre-order the shirt. She said fans may see it at campus retailers by the end of the month.

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like,  and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platform

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.