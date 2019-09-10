‘Shining A Light On Indianapolis’ coming to Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials launched the final stages of preparation for the “Shining A Light On Indianapolis” initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative is scheduled to debut on Veteran’s Day weekend (November 9), and is funded by a $7.6 million grant from the Lilly Endowment.

It was designed by Downtown Indy, Inc. and the Indiana War Memorials Commission with the goal of making Monument Circle a vibrant gathering place and creative public amphitheater.

The highlight of it all: a nightly signature salute with an original score from the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

“We love Monument Circle. It is the cultural and geographical center of our city and our state. It’s where we come to gather and celebrate and remember,” said Bob Schultz, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Events at Downtown Indy.

The monument will have better lighting, a new sound system and video mapping and projection capabilities.

Other programming includes seasonally-themed performances and light shows.

