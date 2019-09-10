Summer sizzle in September, warm spell just getting underway

WARMEST IN WEEKS

The temperature reached 92-degrees Tuesday afternoon officially in Indianapolis, the warmest on over three weeks and the hottest temperature since July 21st. This is the first of potentially several 90-degree days as the unseasonably warm weather pattern takes hold.

Today marked the 19th 90-degree day of 2019, meeting the average in a year. With the pattern persistently warm for several more days the afternoon high temperatures may reach or exceed 90° through Friday afternoon. Combined with high humidity the heat index will reach 95° or higher before a cold front reaches the state Friday.

SEPTEMBER EXTREMES

September averages three 90-degree days annually and each of the past six September’s have produced at least one 90-degree day. Last year there were eight days. The hottest September temperatures was 100° set on six occasions, most recently in 2011.

WAITING FOR RAIN?

Rainfall is limited as main branch of jet stream stays north. The chances for rain and thunderstorms will be minimal to end the work week with an opportunity offered up in a very widely scattered or isolated for Wednesday. A better chance of getting a storm will be behind Friday afternoon’s ‘cold’ front. The coverage at this distance isn’t that promising reaching 35% to 40% coverage.