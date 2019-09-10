× Summer’s heat is back; limited storm chances through Friday!

Plenty of sunshine and heat on the way for today! As the hot dome builds in, accompanied with a southwest wind, our afternoon highs should reach near 90° by 5:00 pm. The hottest in nearly 3 weeks (August 19th)! Dew points are climbing too, so the sticky factor will be felt too!

Tonight will continue warm with scattered clouds around, while winds remain from the southwest. More heat on the way for our Wednesday, as a few storms enter the state! Still plenty of dry territory but some good downpours could be in the mix, along with lightning. Again, plenty of heat and dry time expected.

A cold front will arrive on Friday afternoon and could spark additional storms through the early evening. Once the front clears…the weekend will become somewhat cooler and less humid. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry and pleasant but above the seasonal average.