Traffic stop by state police leads to arrest of Indianapolis violent felon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) have arrested an Indianapolis man on outstanding warrants and other charges after a traffic stop.

According to police, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a state trooper observed a car drifting in and out of traffic lanes near 38th Street and Richardt Avenue.

Police stopped the car and the driver identified himself to the officer.

ISP said the first two identities provided to police turned out to be false.

Further investigation revealed the man to be Daquwon Richardson, 24, of Indianapolis who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants.

According to ISP, a loaded .40 caliber handgun was found under the seat during and inventory of the car’s contents.

Police said Richardson was taken to an area hospital for reasons unrelated to this investigation before being incarcerated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson’s outstanding warrants include criminal confinement and armed robbery.

He also faces preliminary charges of violent felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, identity deception and obstruction of justice as a result of the traffic stop.