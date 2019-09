× 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has died after being shot on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 300 block of West Edwards Avenue in response to a person shot.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.