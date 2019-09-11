2 dead after cargo plane crashes near Toledo airport, erupts into flames

TOLEDO, Ohio — A cargo plane crashed outside a vehicle-repair business early Wednesday near the Toledo airport, creating fires that have taken hours to extinguish, officials with the Ohio airport said.

Two people were believed to have been aboard the plane that crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. ET, and it’s not clear whether they survived, said Joe Rotterdam, an airport operations manager with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The plane was approaching Toledo Express Airport when it went to ground and struck unoccupied vehicles at Bubba’s Diesel & Auto repair business, just east of the airport, Rotterdam said.

“The wreckage is in multiple pieces, so it’s a larger debris area (at) that business,” Rotterdam said, according to video posted online by CNN affiliate WTVG.

Details on what led to the crash, where the flight originated, and what the plane was carrying weren’t immediately available.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been told of the crash, and NTSB investigators likely will arrive Wednesday at the scene, Rotterdam said.

Because the crash happened away from the airport, the crash will not disrupt other flights there, he said.