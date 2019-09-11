Fire heavily damages tavern on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire ripped through a bar on the near west side of Indianapolis overnight.

Fire crews were dispatched to Hi Neighbor Tavern at West 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue around 1:30 a.m. – just an hour after the bar closed for the night.

No one was in the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.

It caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is the second significant incident to occur at the bar in recent years. On September 17, 2017, someone drove through the front of the bar around 3:15 p.m. The front of the building needed extensive repairs. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries in that incident either.