× Boone County prosecutors no longer seeking death penalty for accused killer

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Prosecutors in Boone County will no longer seek the death penalty for the man accused of the stabbing death of a 73-year-old in 2017.

“After the defendant waived his right to a jury trial, the decision to seek life without the possibility of parole instead of the death penalty was made after a long and thoughtful discussion with the victim’s widow and the investigative team,” Boone County prosecutors said in a statement.

Zachariah Wright was arrested after allegedly killing Maxwell Foster, 73, and assaulting his wife, Sonja Foster, 68, on June 18, 2017 in Lebanon.

As previously reported, the death penalty was sought for Wright who faces 23 charges in connection with the fatal stabbing and attempted rape.

Prosecutors had previously commented to FOX59 that just because the state is seeking the death penalty doesn’t mean the case will actually make it to a jury trial as defendants will often take a plea bargain for life without parole.

In a statement provided, it appears this scenario has become true in Wright’s case.

“There were many factors that played a role in this decision making process. The victim’s widow along with the investigative team are fully supportive of this decision,” said prosecutors.