Carmel police officer arrested for OWI

CARMEL, Ind.– A Carmel Police Department officer was arrested Tuesday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI).

On Sept. 10 around 9:30 p.m., Carmel officer Bryan Hood was stopped by officers for a traffic infraction near City Center Drive and Range Line Road.

Officers found that Hood had been drinking. Hood submitted to a breath test, which registered at .19% breath alcohol concentration (BrAC), more than twice the legal limit.

Officers arrested him and took him to the Hamilton County Jail.

The department says Hood will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.