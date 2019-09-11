× Delete these 24 apps infected with ‘Joker’ malware

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Joker famously antagonized Batman and Gotham City, but the villain has a new target–Android phones.

Security experts say malware known as “The Joker” has been found in at least 24 Android apps.

If downloaded, the program signs people up for subscription-based services without their consent.

It also steals text messages and contact list information.

Google has already identified the infected apps and removed them from the Google Play Store.

But if you already downloaded one, you still need to manually delete it from your phone.

Check out the complete list of apps below: