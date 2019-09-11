Hendricks County Boutique Crawl this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Designers, discounts and drawings. The 4th Annual Hendricks County Boutique Crawl is this weekend. Two of the featured boutiques and their owners are here this morning with a pre-fashion show and to answer questions about the weekend. Michele Isenhower owns Michele's Boutique in Brownsburg and Tiffany Wallace own Tiffany's Boutique in Avon.

The Hendricks County 4th Annual Boutique Crawl on September 13th-15th! Swag bags full of goodies will be given away to the first 10 customers to make a $25 purchase on Friday and Saturday at each boutique and the first 5 to make a $25 purchase on Sunday.

Receive 20% off your total purchase and receive a ticket to be entered into a $50.00 prize with every $25 you spend.

Bonus: you get one ticket just for just visiting each boutique Social Media post contest for the most creative social media post using: #HCBOUTIQUECRAWL. Prize includes $25 gift certificates from all the boutiques valued at $275.

Only valid during September 13th-15th.

Learn more and participating boutiques: https://www.facebook.com/events/1329277450563261/