History Channel cancels plans to make John Dillinger documentary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The History Channel will not move forward with a documentary about gangster John Dillinger, and his body may not be exhumed after all.

A representative for the History Channel told FOX59 the news on Wednesday.

They started working with Dillinger’s family back in July to exhume his body from his grave at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery. Some of his family members want to exhume his body to verify he is the one buried there.

They tell us the body was supposed to be exhumed five days after they received a permit on June 18, but a judge never signed off on the order to allow it.

There is currently no planned exhumation at this point.

Crown Hill Cemetery is opposed to the exhumation. Last month, the cemetery said it has a “duty to ensure the safety and integrity of the cemetery.”