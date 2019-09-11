× IMPD: Children injured in accidental shooting were left alone in room with loaded shotgun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police provided an update Wednesday in the accidental shooting of two children on the east side.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 6 shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue. The 2-year-old and 5-year-old victims, both girls, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The update from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) noted that the parents of the children left a loaded 12-gauge shotgun in a closet. The children were left alone in the room and one of the parents had left to go to a store just before the shooting.

The children have since been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, but IMPD says their findings will be presented to the prosecutor’s office.