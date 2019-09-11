× 1 dead, 2 injured after 3 shootings reported within 30 minutes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police responded to three separate shootings within a half hour Wednesday evening, including one in which in the victim died.

First, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were called to Community East Hospital at 5:17 p.m. A victim was dropped off there and is said to be awake and breathing.

Second, IMPD officers responded to the 1500 block of West. 23rd St. on a report of a person shot at 5:27 p.m. The victim was located and transported to an area hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Lastly, police were called at 5:46 p.m. to Eskenazi Hospital, where a shooting victim walked in. IMPD has not yet provided a condition for that person.

IMPD says no connection is being made at this time regarding the three shooting.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.