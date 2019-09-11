× Juvenile dead after hit-and-run on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A juvenile is dead after a hit-and-run crash on the north side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 2200 block of West Coil Street in response to a person struck by a vehicle.

Police say the juvenile was on a “mini bike” when the crash occurred.

The suspect’s vehicle is at the scene, but the driver fled, according to IMPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is made available.