Kokomo police ask for help locating 2 vehicles after shots fired in neighborhood

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public to help locate two vehicles involved in a criminal recklessness investigation.

A black 4 door Chevrolet Impala and a silver 4 door Jeep Patriot were caught on camera near the intersection of South Main Street and Buckeye Street when a round of shots were fired Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 5:02 p.m. but didn’t locate any individuals involved in the incident, but did locate and collect several spent shell casings from the roadways.

Survielance video provided by a resident in the area shows the vehicles in question. Male voices and shots fired can be heard.

No injuries have been reported in this case, but police are still working to find the vehicles. Anyone with pertinent information in this case is asked to call Captain Teresa Galloway (765) 456-7326 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.