More heat, more humidity with limited storm chances…

Another hot day ahead under a mix of sun and clouds. After reaching 92° on Tuesday, likely another 90° day is on its way! The pattern is a touch more unsettled today, so added clouds and a slight storm chance will exist with the sagging of a boundary across northern Indiana. This could prompt a few storms (20%) to develop MAINLY NORTH of downtown for the afternoon, in the peak heating of the day. Any storms will weaken by the evening, while temperatures remain mild and muggy.

More heat and humidity for Thursday and Friday before a cold front sweeps across the state Friday afternoon. This will prompt a few storms through Friday evening and a pullback in temperatures for your Saturday, along with less humidity. Heat begins to build back in on Sunday and 90’s could return, as soon as, Monday!

We are in the peak month of hurricane season and although nothing is threatening today and tomorrow. A wave near the Bahamas could eventually impact Florida over the weekend and into early next week! Look for updates on this in the days ahead.