Shots fired during robbery of restaurant near Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shots were fired during the robbery of a restaurant near Broad Ripple, on the north side of Indianapolis.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say shots were fired at the Mississippi Belle restaurant at 2170 East 54th Street.

Officers say no one was hit by the gunfire, and it’s unclear who fired the shots at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story.