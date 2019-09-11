× Silver Alert issued for 1-year-old girl missing from Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for 1-year-old Harmoni Thompson who is missing from Mishawaka, Indiana.

Thompson is 2 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 16 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Thompson was last seen in Mishawaka on Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Thompson may be in the company of Azaria Jackson. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She is driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana license plate 164RIO.

If you have any information on Thompson, please call the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.