Summer heat is hanging on; Rain chances to finish the work week

The summer heat is maintaining its grip over central Indiana. Southwesterly winds are streaming in hot and humid air. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will likely peak in the low 90’s again. That would make for the 20th 90-degree day in Indianapolis, this year. The heat and humidity will hold for the next several days. Afternoon highs will remain well above average as we finish off this work week. A cold front moving in on Friday will knock the temperatures down a bit and drier air returns. However, the “cool-down” doesn’t last long. We are tracking a return of the heat as we head into early next week.

Looking for rain?

We’re mostly dry for the next several days. With the heat and humidity at these levels, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers, especially, during peak heating hours Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. However, most will stay completely dry. Our next best chance for rain comes Friday afternoon/evening as a cold front moves through the area. Even then, not everyone gets wet. However, pockets of heavy downpours and a few gusty storms are possible.

Looking ahead

Another great weekend is in store. On Saturday, temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year and the air will be much less humid. However, by Sunday, we start warming back up into the upper 80’s as humidity starts to rise again. The weekend is dry though, so, if you have outdoor plans, sunscreen will be the item of choice over a rain coat!