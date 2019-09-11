Timeline information gathered through PBS.org, JohnDillinger.com, and Wikipedia (John Dillinger page and the Dillinger Gang page)
TIMELINE | The life and death of notorious gangster John Dillinger
-
History Channel cancels plans to make John Dillinger documentary
-
John Dillinger family member files lawsuit against Crown Hill in effort to exhume remains
-
Documents shed light on John Dillinger exhumation
-
Relative of John Dillinger’s wife digs into past of notorious gangster
-
Body of 1930s gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed from grave at Crown Hill Cemetery
-
-
TIMELINE | Andrew Luck: From top pick to tearful retirement
-
Angie Barlow interactive timeline
-
Hamilton County officials invite you to tour the new jail expansion
-
Power on and off at Muncie apartment complex since July 5
-
TIMELINE: Richard Grundy and the ‘Grundy Crew’
-
-
Neighbors react to Indy’s deadly officer-involved shooting
-
Police say North Carolina student had guns, timeline to ‘shoot up school’
-
Medical marijuana sold in Louisiana after years of waiting