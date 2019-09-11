× Truck slips off lift, traps technician at Lebanon car dealership

LEBANON, Ind. – A technician at a Lebanon car dealership was trapped beneath a truck that slipped off a lift on Wednesday.

The Lebanon Fire Department says first responders were called to the scene at Bill Estes Chevy Buick GMC at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they secured the vehicle and extricated the worker. The patient was then transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

The fire department didn’t provide the condition of the technician.