Truck slips off lift, traps technician at Lebanon car dealership

Posted 6:39 PM, September 11, 2019, by

Truck falls on worker, traps him at Lebanon dealership (Photos courtesy of the Lebanon Fire Department)

LEBANON, Ind. – A technician at a Lebanon car dealership was trapped beneath a truck that slipped off a lift on Wednesday.

The Lebanon Fire Department says first responders were called to the scene at Bill Estes Chevy Buick GMC at about 10:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they secured the vehicle and extricated the worker. The patient was then transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

The fire department didn’t provide the condition of the technician.

