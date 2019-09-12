Antenna users must rescan on Oct. 18 to keep watching FOX59

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you watch FOX59 using an antenna, this important message is for you.

On Friday, October 18, you will need to rescan your TV so you don’t miss FOX59 News and your favorite FOX shows.

It’s easy to do, and no new equipment is required:

Press “menu” on your remote control.

Select “set-up,” then “antenna.”

Select “channel scan” or “auto tune.”

Wait for your television to find the new station for FOX59 and you’re all set.

The rescan is required by a federal change.

Nearly 1,000 TV stations across the country need to switch their frequencies due to an FCC auction that makes room for additional wireless service.

Once the rescan is complete, antenna users will still find FOX on channel 59.

This change does not affect those who use cable, satellite or streaming services to watch FOX59. If you fall in that group, no action is needed.

Please mark your calendars for this important date. You can rescan anytime after 3 a.m. on the 18th.

Share this information with friends and family — particularly senior citizens, people in rural areas, and those without reliable internet access — so no one is left in the dark.

More information is available at TVAnswers.org.