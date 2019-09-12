× Hot and humid stretch continues; some relief arrives this weekend

More 90s are on the way for today after Indianapolis reach 90° for the 20th time in 2019! It is even a warm start to the day with temperatures into the lower 70s around central Indiana. Prepare for uncomfortable conditions late in the afternoon because humidity will create heat indices in the mid to upper 90s again. For those looking for relief, it is on the way and should arrive by the weekend!

There is scattered activity on the radar this morning near the Indiana-Michigan border with drier weather closer to Indianapolis. You will likely not need the rain gear for several hours today. However, there could be a few spotty storms that fire up during the late afternoon and early evening hours due to a nearby boundary. The storm chances will be limited today and look a bit more favorable as we close the work week.

A cold front will pass over the state on Friday, which will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. An isolated strong to severe storm could fire up Friday afternoon. Main threats include gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail. The storms could impact some high school football games Friday evening. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

More comfortable weather is expected once the cold front moves over the area. Cloud cover will decrease Friday night and we will have a refreshing start to the weekend! Lows on Saturday morning are going to drop near 60 degrees. You can expect a lot of sunshine through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t get used to the cooler, more comfortable weather that we’ll see this weekend. It appears central Indiana will have another stretch of 90s for the third week of September!