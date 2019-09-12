Indiana Fever wraps up the season

The Indiana Fever wrapped up the season and made a big announcement this week.    Head coach and GM Pokey Chatman is gone after three season.  Former player and Vice President of Basketball Operations, Tamika Catchings, shares more about the changes.

