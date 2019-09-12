× Motorcycle racing returning to IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Motorcycle racing will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the MotoAmerica Series next year.

Motorcycles last competed at IMS in 2015 when the MotoGP World Championship completed an eight-year run at the Speedway.

“The very first motor race at IMS was a motorcycle event in 1909 and we’re proud to welcome the return of two-wheeled racing at the speedway with MotoAmerica in 2020,” said track president Doug Boles. “This will be a great weekend of racing and entertainment for all of our loyal fans.”

All five classes of the MotoAmerica Series will race on the IMS road course August 21-23. Downtown Indy’s annual Motorcycles on Meridian festival will also take place that weekend.