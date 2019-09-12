× Nickel Plate rail lines removed as City of Fishers prepares for trail

FISHERS, Ind. – An iconic piece of central Indiana history is being repurposed. On Thursday, workers put on the finishing touches in the removal of the Nickel Plate railway in Fishers.

Work is slated to resume in the spring, once the trail design is complete. City reps said the plan should be finalized by the end of the year.

“There’s potential that this becomes one mega trail system throughout central Indiana connecting eventually in the Monon,” Fishers city spokesperson Ashley Elrod said.

The track has been in place since the late 1800s, but has been seldom used for quite some time. The design will connect the Fishers section to spots in Noblesville, Castleton and Indianapolis.

Phase one of construction will go from 106th Street to 126th. At 116th Street, the plan is for a walking tunnel to be put in under the busy road there. Elsewhere, people utilizing the trail, or driving by it, can expect signalized intersections.

“We are still encouraging people to not walk on the trail as there are loose items on the trail,” Elrod said.

Parts of the torn up railway will be used for historic installations along the trail. The remaining parts will go to the company doing the work. The proceeds from any salvaged track sold to the company will go to fund the Nickel Plate Express experience that runs elsewhere in Hamilton County.

“Whether it’s an art installation, or as part of seating or something similar to that, we want to make sure we honor the history of the rail line,” Elrod said.