Suspect arrested in April shooting death of 18-year-old man

Ron-Ricco Duncan

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police made an arrest Wednesday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Ron-Ricco Duncan faces preliminary charges for murder and armed robbery.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of N. Ruckle St. shortly after 9:30 a.m. on April 1. Officers were initially called to the scene on the near north side to check the welfare of a person. When police arrived, they found a man dead inside an abandoned home.

The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Gerald Beamon Jr. The coroner ruled his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds and the case was ruled a homicide.

On Sept. 11, police took Duncan into custody. The Marion County Prosecutor’s office will determine what formal charges to file.

An initial court date for Duncan wasn’t immediately available.

