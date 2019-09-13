× Amy Beverland Elementary School closed for the day after fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Amy Beverland Elementary School is canceled for the rest of the day.

School officials tell us there was a construction-related fire on the roof of the building. The school is being remodeled.

Everyone was evacuated, and no one was hurt.

Parents can pick up their children at the north side of the building at 11650 Fox Road. Students who are not picked up will be transported to Lawrence North High School after 9:30 a.m.

The school is located in the Geist area near the intersection of Oaklandon Road and Fox Road.