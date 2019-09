INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Part of I-465 southbound is closed after a crane truck came off a tow truck and hit a car.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department and INDOT, the accident happened between Exit 14 and Exit 13. Three lanes of the interstate were blocked.

Wayne Township fire officials said the crane rolled down an embankment and hit a car. The people inside the car were checked and released at the scene.

Drivers should expect long delays.