× Crash on I-70 westbound near Emerson Avenue slows morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash east of downtown Indianapolis backed up traffic Friday morning.

It happened on westbound I-70 near the Emerson Avenue exit.

According to Indiana State Police, an SUV went off the road and down an embankment. Emergency vehicles were called to the scene.

ISP said the SUV ended up about 10 to 12 feet from the interstate. The driver wasn’t seriously injured and was able to call in the crash herself, police said.

All lanes of traffic reopened around 7:10 a.m., although the right lane may be temporarily blocked as vehicles retrieve the SUV.