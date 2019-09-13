Foodie Spotlight: Sangiovese redefines Italian on Indy’s north side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

When it comes to upscale dining, my first thought usually involves steak or seafood. Well, the restaurant in the spotlight this week isn’t a steakhouse, but rather an authentic Italian restaurant that is redefining fine dining on Indy’s north side. Sangiovese has been serving its delicious Italian recipes to the Hoosier state since 1994. It's now located in the beautiful Ironworks at Keystone after relocating from the Rivers Edge shopping center back in 2015. If Italian fare is your jam, this is just the place for you.

Ironworks at Keystone is one of the coolest and most coveted developments in all of Indy, and Sangiovese has a front row seat to all of the excitement. The interior of the restaurant is elegant and romantic with its oversized globe lighting and authentic décor. The bar area is chill and charming, making it the perfect spot to relax after a long day of work or enjoy a pre-dinner drink. After that, leave it up to the experts to provide the impeccable service that Sangiovese hangs its hat on.

When it comes to food, Sangiovese’s mission is simple: work hard so that guests can sit back and enjoy a great bowl of pasta with a nice glass of vino. I’m here to tell you that that is exactly what they do, but they shouldn’t sell themselves short because they certainly have more to offer than a great bowl of pasta. From beginning (antipasti, soups and salads) to end (classic Italian desserts), Sangiovese uses only the highest quality ingredients in all of their dishes. On a side note, don’t be afraid to veer off the menu as they have some house specialty items that are strictly word of mouth … spicy meatballs, anyone? That said, here are my four “can’t miss” choices which can all be found on the menu:

Lasagna Alla Bolognese: A true classic Italian dish done the Sangiovese way. Layer upon layer of delicious lasagna noodles sandwiched between meaty Bolognese sauce. I really want to emphasize the word “meaty” here, because this is one of the meatiest lasagna’s I’ve ever had. It is then topped with half béchamel (white sauce) and half marinara for the finishing touch. Classic rich Italian flavors with an upscale flare. Don’t believe me? The menu states right there for all to see: "A Sangiovese Favorite" … and soon to be your favorite.

Pollo Alla Parmesan: Sticking with the theme of innovative classics, this Chicken Parmesan rules the roost. Oooh, that was really bad, wasn’t it? I digress … this dish starts with an enormous chicken breast that has been tenderized and covered with seasoned bread crumbs. It is then baked to perfection with melty-parmesan on top. To complete the dish, it is served with spaghetti pomodoro and fresh mozzarella. The ingredients are fresh and delicious and the chicken is melt-in-your-mouth tender. It is like poultry in motion.

Cacciuco: Is there anything more romantic than the beaches along the Tuscany coast? Well, this cacciuco might not be as romantic, but you are sure to fall in love all the same. Cacciuco is a Tuscan seafood stew that is filled with all sorts of goodies from the ocean. The spicy garlic, white wine, and tomato broth is packed to the gills (fish pun!) with fish, shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari. If you’re looking for something exciting and different, then this is the dish for you.

Scaloppini Marsala: Scaloppini is an Italian dish where thinly sliced cuts of meat are coated in flour and then sautéed in a reduction sauce. The meat of choice in this dish is delicate veal that is lean and tender and full of flavor. Veal contains less fat and cholesterol than beef making it a much healthier option. Sign me up! The veal is then sautéed with robust mushrooms in a traditional marsala wine sauce and plated with mashed potatoes and mixed veggies. Delizioso!