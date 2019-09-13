× Homicide investigation underway after man found dead from ‘multiple blunt force traumatic injuries’ on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead on the near southeast side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Dawson Street. IEMS pronounced the man dead at the scene and homicide detectives were called. Detectives said the man had suffered trauma to his body.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 67-year-old William Edwards and said he died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).