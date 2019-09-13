Inaugural Day of Impact

Posted 10:15 AM, September 13, 2019, by

The Inaugural Day of Impact is a day-long effort to support high equality early learning programs for young Hoosiers.  Early Learning Indiana CEO Maureen Weber shares more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.