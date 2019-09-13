‘It’s ours, we can play baseball’: Greenfield dad builds son’s youth league team their own field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Baseball is a sport passed down from father to son.

But for one Greenfield father, the tradition of sharing the game has gone a step further.

Three years ago, Adam Wahl had grown tired of the lack of practice time his son’s youth league team was getting on local baseball fields. The large number of teams in the area also caused the quality of the available fields to be less than optimal.

Wahl decided to take things into his own hands.

“It started out as a joke, you know, 'I’m building a baseball field.' Then it erupted,” Wahl said

Wahl had previously bought the empty lot next to his home, so he knew just where to start his passion project.

“I didn’t know it was going to go to this extent, but it's why I did it, because there’s no field to practice. Everyone needs to practice,” he said.

Over the course of a year, Wahl, who runs a successful plumbing business, turned the empty lot into a youth league field, pouring countless hours of his time and thousands of his own money into the project. Throughout the process he received plenty of help from volunteers, other coaches and local landscaping companies.

“Every one of the dads said anytime you need help, just let us know,” he said.

On Thursday, enough of the field had been finished to allow practices to begin.

“We’re not 100% complete but we’re 90% [finished].”

Wahl says he hopes the field will serve as a practice location for his son and his teammates all the way through their high school days. He plans to keep expanding the field as his son grows.

”It's ours, we can play baseball. Who doesn’t like to play baseball?”