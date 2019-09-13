× Kylee’s Kitchen celebrates Indy Irish Fest with traditional Irish Apple Cake

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Usually, we only talk about Irish food during the month of March for St. Patrick’s Day. But really, it makes a lot of sense to share Irish recipes during the fall and winter months because a lot of traditional Irish foods are very hearty and heavy. This week on the FOX59 morning show, we’re celebrating Indy Irish Fest! It’s the perfect opportunity to make traditional Irish Apple Cake, which is also a great recipe for fall.

One of the best parts about this cake is all of the textures at play—firm apple chunks suspended in tender cake with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping.

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Irish Apple Cake

Ingredients

3 cups flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

12 Tablespoons Challenge butter

1 cup granulated sugar

4 granny smith apples peeled, diced

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions