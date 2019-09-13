Kylee’s Kitchen celebrates Indy Irish Fest with traditional Irish Apple Cake
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Usually, we only talk about Irish food during the month of March for St. Patrick’s Day. But really, it makes a lot of sense to share Irish recipes during the fall and winter months because a lot of traditional Irish foods are very hearty and heavy. This week on the FOX59 morning show, we’re celebrating Indy Irish Fest! It’s the perfect opportunity to make traditional Irish Apple Cake, which is also a great recipe for fall.
One of the best parts about this cake is all of the textures at play—firm apple chunks suspended in tender cake with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping.
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
- 3 cups flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
- 12 Tablespoons Challenge butter
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 4 granny smith apples peeled, diced
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 Tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg
- Cut in butter using pastry blender
- Stir in sugar and apples
- In separate bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, and vanilla
- Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and mix everything until just combined
- Pour mixture into springform pan and spread top evenly
- In small bowl, mix together 2 Tablespoons sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar mixture over top of cake.
- Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.